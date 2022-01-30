More brain, less bile is needed in our political debate

When politicians and public figures resort to trading insults to resolve their differences, as has happened recently, we should be worried, writes Mike Siluma

The best example of such behaviour came from tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who controversially attacked the judiciary and the constitution, among other things. Her insults, widely published, bear no repeating here...