Newsmaker
State must come to the cannabis party, lift restrictive laws: Labat Africa CEO
The market for locally manufactured cannabis products is set to explode in SA and on the African continent if regulations are eased, says Brian van Rooyen
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Brian van Rooyen, CEO of Labat Africa, which has positioned itself to be a major player in the potentially lucrative local market for cannabis products, says its plans will not be affected by a recent US Food and Drug Administration warning that some of these products have serious health risks.
“The FDA has flagged THC, the stuff that makes you high, for recreational purposes, but people will continue to use it for medical purposes. And our focus has been primarily on the medical pharmaceutical side,” Van Rooyen says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.