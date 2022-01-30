Newsmaker

State must come to the cannabis party, lift restrictive laws: Labat Africa CEO

The market for locally manufactured cannabis products is set to explode in SA and on the African continent if regulations are eased, says Brian van Rooyen

Brian van Rooyen, CEO of Labat Africa, which has positioned itself to be a major player in the potentially lucrative local market for cannabis products, says its plans will not be affected by a recent US Food and Drug Administration warning that some of these products have serious health risks.



“The FDA has flagged THC, the stuff that makes you high, for recreational purposes, but people will continue to use it for medical purposes. And our focus has been primarily on the medical pharmaceutical side,” Van Rooyen says...