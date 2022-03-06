For the good of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe must go
The ANC chair is putting ego above party, imperilling the renewal of an organisation that is facing an existential crisis
06 March 2022 - 00:01
Listening to Gwede Mantashe announce his intention to challenge the Zondo commission’s latest report, one can't resist feeling a sense of irony. For the chair of an organisation whose raison d’être is progress, Mantashe’s reaction is reminiscent of the pre-1940 ANC leaders — the kind of behaviour that made the pre-1940 ANC “national” in name only...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.