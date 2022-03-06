For the good of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe must go

The ANC chair is putting ego above party, imperilling the renewal of an organisation that is facing an existential crisis

Listening to Gwede Mantashe announce his intention to challenge the Zondo commission’s latest report, one can't resist feeling a sense of irony. For the chair of an organisation whose raison d’être is progress, Mantashe’s reaction is reminiscent of the pre-1940 ANC leaders — the kind of behaviour that made the pre-1940 ANC “national” in name only...