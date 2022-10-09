Nothing in the way of public interest as Lesufi succeeds Makhura
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
David Makhura’s exit from the post of Gauteng premier to make way for education MEC Panyaza Lesufi this week earned high praise. President Cyril Ramaphosa was especially congratulatory, which is no surprise. He has no doubt watched the outcomes of ANC provincial machinations more closely than most because they will determine the success or otherwise of his bid to win a second term as party leader at its elective conference later this year...
Nothing in the way of public interest as Lesufi succeeds Makhura
David Makhura’s exit from the post of Gauteng premier to make way for education MEC Panyaza Lesufi this week earned high praise. President Cyril Ramaphosa was especially congratulatory, which is no surprise. He has no doubt watched the outcomes of ANC provincial machinations more closely than most because they will determine the success or otherwise of his bid to win a second term as party leader at its elective conference later this year...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos