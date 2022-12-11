China is blind to its people’s need for freedom, and Pretoria is blind to Beijing’s faults
We are so in lockstep with China in world affairs that our foreign policy could easily carry a tag that reads ‘Made in Beijing’
11 December 2022 - 00:00
It is indeed an irony of ironies that China, which gave rise to the coronavirus and for a while seemed successful in curbing its spread at home, should, by its severe methods, have triggered a popular rebellion that poses probably the most serious threat to the regime since the Tiananmen Square massacre 33 years ago...
