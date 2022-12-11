Opinion

China is blind to its people’s need for freedom, and Pretoria is blind to Beijing’s faults

We are so in lockstep with China in world affairs that our foreign policy could easily carry a tag that reads ‘Made in Beijing’

11 December 2022 - 00:00

It is indeed an irony of ironies that China, which gave rise to the coronavirus and for a while seemed successful in curbing its spread at home, should, by its severe methods, have triggered a popular rebellion that poses probably the most serious threat to the regime since the Tiananmen Square massacre 33 years ago...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Zuma ‘weighs down’ NDZ as Mkhize, Cyril ‘handicapped’ by own scandals Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  4. OYAMA MABANDLA | Chronicle of a massacre foretold Insight
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Dear ANC, get ready to meet the future. It’s going to be ... Opinion

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...