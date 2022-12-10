Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism

10 December 2022 - 15:33 By Reuters
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have rejected criticism of a documentary about their lives, with their spokesperson saying the couple had never cited privacy as a reason for stepping back from the royal family.

In the first three episodes of much-anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates and previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

The launch, which according to figures cited by the BBC drew 2.4-million TV viewers in Britain for the first episode on Thursday, prompted some to criticise the couple because they have previously complained vigorously about press intrusion.

However, in a statement their press secretary rejected this line of criticism.

“The duke and duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence,” the statement said, according to a report by the BBC.

“They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion.”

Reuters has asked for a copy of the statement, which was also reported by other media outlets.

It highlighted that neither Harry nor Meghan had mentioned privacy when stepping back from royal duties in January 2020 and had expressed a desire to continue their public roles and duties.

Their 2020 statement did not give a reason for the decision to step back as senior royals.

Days after the decision they issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers.

That echoed criticism from 2019 when Harry said he felt his wife had faced “bullying” from some tabloids similar to that faced by his mother Princess Diana who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to escape paparazzi photographers.

The couple have cut ties with Britain's four biggest tabloids and successfully sued a number of publications, with further legal action pending.

The final three episodes of the series will air on December 15.

READ MORE:

Prince Harry, UK newspaper publisher agree to hit pause on libel case

Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers, one of Britain’s biggest media publishers, have agreed a temporary pause in his libel claim to try to settle ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

‘I feel seen’: Meghan reflects as popular Spotify show comes to an end

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, says she "learned so much" and "felt seen" through her weekly Spotify podcast series as it aired its last episode.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Ex-UK top cop reveals ‘disgusting, very real’ threats against Duchess Meghan

Former Met cop oversaw royal protection while duke and duchess of Sussex were working royals.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KFC hits Durban's bunny chow with a zinger Food
  2. WATCH | Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows Lifestyle
  3. Looking for festive season inspiration? The Eastern Cape is full of opportunity Travel
  4. No satellite dish needed: DStv uncaps your streaming potential for R699 p/m Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Sigourney Weaver stars in 'The Good House'; new adventure for 'Puss ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...