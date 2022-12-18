Opinion

The ANC is in for a hard landing for which it and nothing else is to blame

18 December 2022 - 00:01

Supporters, members and leaders of the ANC behave as if the governing party and those at its helm, in power since 1994, are not responsible for corruption, public service collapse and the breakdown of the rule of law. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The hornet’s nest of squabbles ahead of ANC national conference Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | With ANC NEC nominations such as these, what hope do we have? Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Tandi Mahambehlala Hogarth
  2. Mampara of the year: Cast your vote now Hogarth
  3. DUMA GQUBULE | De Ruyter behind the wreck of Eskom Opinion
  4. HOGARTH | Ace and his garage band Hogarth
  5. PETER BRUCE | The ANC’s mission impossible fantasy for a fossilised Eskom Opinion

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election