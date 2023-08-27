Opinion

The Big Debate

As a democracy we are not uplifted by an alliance of bullies

Xolela Mangcu, argues that, for starters, the new members will boost the group’s collection of dictators

27 August 2023 - 00:00 By XOLELA MANGCU

The  Brics summit last week laid bare South Africa’s real geopolitical position in ways that no talk of non-alignment can hide.  I have always been critical of  our government’s embrace of Russia despite its invasion and  continued bombardment of Ukraine.  I see no value in aligning ourselves with one of the most brutal dictators in the world, while alienating the most powerful economies.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Contract killer scourge is sabotaging our society Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Nandipha Magudumana Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | As the global centre gravity of shifts, diplomatic balance ... Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Brics summit a feather in SA's cap and a coup for Cyril Opinion
  5. So far, so imperfect Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure