Opinion

Hamba kahle, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

17 September 2023 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

Former IFP founder and AmaZulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was laid to rest in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | All eyes on the polls as parties react to Buthelezi's death Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | No crisis, says Ntshavheni, and pass the Kool-Aid Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Bile over Buthelezi reveals the wounds that have not healed Insight
  4. NOMBONISO GASA | If the fire was a 'wake-up call', why was the government ... Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Sthembiso Mthembu Hogarth

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV