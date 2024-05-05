Motsuenyane's lessons for black entrepreneurs
Business initiatives started by the likes of Sam Motsuenyane are testament to what can be achieved, even against the most daunting odds
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Upon his death this week, the name of Sam Motsuenyane might not have rung a bell with many of today’s rising black entrepreneurs. Yet it should have, for Motsuenyane’s career bore many lessons for black business in his time, as for now...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.