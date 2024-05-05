Opinion

Motsuenyane's lessons for black entrepreneurs

Business initiatives started by the likes of Sam Motsuenyane are testament to what can be achieved, even against the most daunting odds

05 May 2024 - 00:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

Upon his death this week, the name of Sam Motsuenyane might not have rung a bell with many of today’s rising black entrepreneurs. Yet it should have, for Motsuenyane’s career bore many lessons for black business in his time, as for now...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Why independent candidate Anele Mda is fearlessly taking on the 'big ... Politics
  2. MIKE SILUMA | SA needs honest discussion about issues not resolved after 1994 Opinion
  3. Afrikaners seek pact with government Politics
  4. PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose Politics
  5. MIKE SILUMA | An election on its own won't change much Opinion
  6. MIKE SILUMA | The failure of our cities is a terrifying portent Opinion

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | For the sake of homeowners, isn’t it time to raise the inflation ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Makhosi Khoza Hogarth
  4. XOLELA MANGCU | The country Biko imagined Opinion
  5. CARTOON | ANC backs down from 'disciplining' Zuma ahead of elections Opinion

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...