SA's sickening cesspool of corruption only deepens with Mkhwebane as an MP
22 October 2023 - 00:00
Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the disgraced former public protector fired for incompetence and misuse of her powers, is now an honourable member of parliament. It'd be funny if it weren't such a sad development. She couldn't cut it as public protector, which apparently makes her good enough to be an MP. South Africa is indeed a country of endless possibilities. The jokes just keep writing themselves...
