TSHIFULARO MASHAVA | Innovation driving 'the City Power of the Future'

As City Power, we continue to work hard to find solutions to lessen the impact of load-shedding on our customers, and our employees. As part of this quest, we recently took over the implementation of load-shedding from Eskom.

This move was warmly welcomed by our customers, with most indicating that, for the first time in a long while, they've enjoy having the lights on for a longer duration in their homes.

Doing so also means City Power is now able to exclude businesses and providers of essential services such as water and health facilities from load-shedding, thus saving lives, saving jobs, and attracting and retaining much-needed investments in the City of Johannesburg.

With any change, comes the risk of teething problems — and we were not spared these when City Power took over the implementation of load-shedding. However, an essential aspect of change is to acknowledge the challenges that come with it, and work on fixing them.

City Power has acknowledged the challenges associated with the back-to-back, two-hour episodes of load-shedding in the lower stages, we and are fixing that. We accept that it is work in progress, which we are confident of getting right. In doing so, we will continue to listen to what our customers want.

Embracing new technologies on the road to a sustainable future

As we move towards the City Power of the Future, we embrace change along the way, including changing our operating model to synchronise with the environment we operate in. We've had to rethink how we do certain things. More importantly, we had to think about our customers.

Our core activity encompasses buying and selling of electricity. In the regulated environment in which operate, it's imperative for City Power to ensure Johannesburg residents are provided with secure, sustainable and universal access of electricity, and that operational costs are kept in check and managed in a prudent manner to ensure sustainability.

The intentions of City Power's Sustainable Energy Strategy are clearly articulated in its business plan. These are:

Energy equality, which speaks to access for all;

Energy independence, which speaks to reducing reliance on Eskom;

Energy security, which speaks to the energy mix ; and

Energy supply, which speaks to stability of network and minimal outages.

City Power has already rolled out various energy mix initiatives, which should give us significant capacity to be able to offset some of the lower stages of load-shedding, while contributing to job creation and SMME development.

Such initiatives include the implementation of Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme, the installation of rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems and the development of a PV micro-grid system, and the installation of Ripple Relay Geyser Control Systems, among other initiative.

While all these initiatives are critical in turning this ship, City Power's smart meter and load-limiting initiatives have the potential to be the biggest game-changers — these technologies literally place power in the hands of the customer.

Smart meters allow customers to manage their electricity usage in real time and, where they have excess capacity, to resell it to City Power.

For City Power, the benefit is we can read customers’ smart meters, limit the load and cut off those who default on their bills remotely. This assists us in managing revenue collection — the days of customers thinking they can avoid having their electricity cut off by not being home (or pretending they are not home) are over.

Load limiting, on the other hand, gives the customer flexibility during load-shedding. In theory, instead of the entire city being without power with an Eskom-imposed bout of load-shedding, City Power could reduce the amount of electricity available per household (from 10kWh to 5kWh, for instance) giving customers the choice of how they would like to use the available power.

Implementing the Provincial Alternative Energy Plan

It his state of the province address, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the Provincial Alternative Energy Plan with City Power as an implementing agency — and we have already moved forward a great deal in this regard.

City Power has signed memorandums of agreement with the Gauteng provincial, the department of cooperative governance & traditional affairs, and various local municipalities, such as Emfuleni, for our entity to deliver alternative energy programmes to mitigate load-shedding across the province.

Such programmes include solar high mast public lighting systems, pole-mounted transformers and miniature substations, and smart metering technologies. These are already being implemented in City Power's supply areas and we are ready to roll them out to the local municipalities around Johannesburg.

As with any pioneering paths, we expect to encounter the unexpected as we move into uncharted terrains. The enthusiasm of the private sector companies involved in energy generation and distribution, as well as the proven support for our vision shown by the Gauteng provincial government led by the premier, and the city government under executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, MMC for environmental and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila and the rest of the executive, gives us confidence to meet these challenges and prepare City Power for an innovative future in the energy sector.

As City Power, we are confident we will swim through this change and ensure the entity is viable, provides reliable power supply to our customers, and cushions the residents of the city from the gruelling impact of load-shedding.

This article was sponsored by City Power Johannesburg.