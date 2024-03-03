Cool heads needed in the election tinderbox that is KZN
Cool heads are going to be needed in the coming election’s battleground province
03 March 2024 - 00:02
This year’s elections are rightly regarded as the most important and pivotal since the watershed poll 30 years ago. The country has come to a proverbial fork in the road — it either has to throw out the hyenas or proceed on its perilous road to perdition. And with the ANC facing the prospect of losing power for the first time, an increasing number of contenders have entered the fray hoping to exploit its weaknesses...
