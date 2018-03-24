Bafana take tournament honours in Zambia
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Bafana Bafana beat hosts Zambia 2-0 to lift the Four Nations friendly tournament trophy at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday evening.
