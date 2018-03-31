Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018: SA's golden generation
Team SA has the talent to challenge the nation's record haul of 16 gold medals from 1954. But how exactly can they take the gold out of Gold Coast? David Isaacson, who will be reporting from Australia, looks at what the team must do
01 April 2018 - 00:00
