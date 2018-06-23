Rugby
Rassie's era brings new dawn, says Matfield
24 June 2018 - 00:00
A series victory over England is only the beginning of what Victor Matfield believes is a Springbok squad with enough depth in talent to take it through the next two Rugby World Cups and towards becoming a force in world rugby again.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.