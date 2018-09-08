Soccer
Frustrating Bafana Bafana draw a blank against Libya
Bafana Bafana draw a blank at Mabhida Stadium
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Bafana Bafana draw a blank at Mabhida Stadium
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.