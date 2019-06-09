Rugby
SA need a miracle to host a Super Rugby playoff
09 June 2019 - 00:00
The year 2008 is a long time ago but, significantly, that was the last time a Super Rugby playoff didn't come to SA. This year, the prospect of SA's teams hosting a playoff is remote, especially with the Bulls writing themselves off with consecutive draws against the Blues and the Highlanders.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.