Olympics

Sascoc forced to allow fencer Juliana Barrett to compete in Africa Games

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is investigating why it failed to oppose a court order last year that played a key role in it losing a legal selection battle this week.



The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday instructed Sascoc to include fencer Juliana Barrett in the team that will compete at the African Games in Morocco this month...