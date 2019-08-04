Soccer
Soccer fans face SABC blackout of PSL games
04 August 2019 - 00:00
The cash-strapped SABC's cost cutting began in earnest yesterday, leaving thousands of soccer fans high and dry after announcing it had declined a R280m deal to screen Premier Soccer League matches.
No Absa Premiership matches were broadcast yesterday, and the rest of the season remains under threat of blackout, with no indication from the SABC or PSL rights holder SuperSport on how - or if - they will resolve the impasse...
