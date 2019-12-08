Sport

CRICKET

Sidelined CSA CEO blamed for chaos

08 December 2019 - 00:05 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

South African cricket was this week plunged into its deepest crisis since the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal, dogged by claims of cronyism and maladministration and dropped by a key sponsor just days ahead of the arrival of the England team.

At the end of a chaotic week for the game, controversial Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe, who has been at the heart of the unfolding crisis, was suspended on charges of misconduct...

