CRICKET
Sidelined CSA CEO blamed for chaos
08 December 2019 - 00:05
South African cricket was this week plunged into its deepest crisis since the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal, dogged by claims of cronyism and maladministration and dropped by a key sponsor just days ahead of the arrival of the England team.
At the end of a chaotic week for the game, controversial Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe, who has been at the heart of the unfolding crisis, was suspended on charges of misconduct...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.