Stormers take the Lions share
Home side come back twice but get pipped at the post
16 February 2020 - 00:00
This match served up the most thrillingly unlikely climax after the Lions had to resurrect themselves twice to remain in the contest.
Somehow they were ahead on the scoreboard when the clock had reached 80 minutes, but the Stormers, who had held the whip for most of the afternoon, found a way to salvage a win that keeps them unbeaten after three rounds in Super Rugby...
