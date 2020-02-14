Lifestyle

10 hilarious reactions as tweeps react to #ValentinesWithNobody

14 February 2020 - 17:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Are you single or spending this Valentine's Day with a significant other?
Image: 123RF/sirinapa

While many people plan to celebrate love with their significant others and shower them with gifts, some on social media are asking “can this day end already”?

From the reactions we've seen, these singles are not necessarily Valentine's Day or relationship haters. They just can't stand the loud reminder that they have no-one.

One tweep hasn't given up hope yet as she tried to shoot her shot with the men who will be spending the day by themselves. We hope she gets lucky. 

For some, the wait for a partner is not the kind of game they will play any longer as they plan to spoil themselves because, well, self-love is love too, right?

Here's a glimpse into the #ValentinesWithNobody reactions:

