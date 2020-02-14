10 hilarious reactions as tweeps react to #ValentinesWithNobody
While many people plan to celebrate love with their significant others and shower them with gifts, some on social media are asking “can this day end already”?
From the reactions we've seen, these singles are not necessarily Valentine's Day or relationship haters. They just can't stand the loud reminder that they have no-one.
One tweep hasn't given up hope yet as she tried to shoot her shot with the men who will be spending the day by themselves. We hope she gets lucky.
For some, the wait for a partner is not the kind of game they will play any longer as they plan to spoil themselves because, well, self-love is love too, right?
Here's a glimpse into the #ValentinesWithNobody reactions:
Me today as Im spending #ValentinesWithNobody pic.twitter.com/th1bWfcJ4E— Abuti wa Motswana (@Abuti_Dise) February 14, 2020
Me to myself celebrating Valentines single for 20 yrs and counting #ValentinesWithNobodypic.twitter.com/rmQLok4m8B— Queen Samantha🇿🇦 (@22shtnamas) February 14, 2020
Since Im spending #ValentinesWithNobody I will mute everyone who post cute pics with his/her partner on the TL pic.twitter.com/9gWHQugVcK— Abuti wa Motswana (@Abuti_Dise) February 14, 2020
Shame single people can't wait for this day to end 😂 😂 😂 #ValentinesWithNobody pic.twitter.com/BWYwmfIkaI— Mandilakhe Dlula (@sushimandi) February 14, 2020
How single people will be looking at happy couples today #ValentinesWithNobody pic.twitter.com/0pHnZ2Uukd— Mandilakhe Dlula (@sushimandi) February 14, 2020
Can i get all the gents that spending #ValentinesWithNobody I wanna send my location 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zouKcw7G2o— Melanin dripping💫 (@Thaboew_Zikhali) February 14, 2020
#ValentinesWithNobody i have never celebrated relationship anniversary. I knw every year i celebrate valentine alone ke cho even in my birth day ke alone so ke tlwaetse🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/iIXmJCoknr— Mmagwe tshepi le Amo (@lilkeydie) February 14, 2020
#ValentinesWithNobody let me go to Menlyn who said i can't enjoy it all by myself, order two meals for myself and gf and a bottle of wine. And watch y'all acting lovey dovey on one day of the year🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0hob02JoaQ— Siyanda Dlamini_🇿🇦 (@Siya_Dlaminii) February 14, 2020
The day I’ve been trying to ignore arrived #ValentinesWithNobody pic.twitter.com/mwbatHmTDJ— Jones (@quincyjones_SA) February 14, 2020
Since I'll be spending #ValentinesWithNobody, if I ever see a couple kissing , just expect this😒— Devil's Advocate (@linc_smash) February 14, 2020
I can't be alonepic.twitter.com/6qnmEfi5RG