Soccer

Harry Kane could return for Spurs ahead of schedule, says Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from injury and manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful he will have the striker and forward Son Heung-min back on the pitch before the end of the season.



Kane had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring in January and Spurs had said he would be back in training in April after suffering the injury during their 1-0 league defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day...