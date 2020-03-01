Sport

Rugby

Jacques Nienaber excited by daunting Boks task

Let's use Man U: It is difficult to take over from Alex Ferguson

01 March 2020 - 00:05 By LIAM DEL CARME

When you're at the top, new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber points out not so cheerily, your range of movement is rather limited.

Nienaber has inherited a team at the summit of the sport. The Boks are Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions and they're the top-ranked team on the planet. How is he to top that? Maybe ask the All Blacks?..

