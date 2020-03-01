Rugby
Jacques Nienaber excited by daunting Boks task
Let's use Man U: It is difficult to take over from Alex Ferguson
01 March 2020 - 00:05
When you're at the top, new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber points out not so cheerily, your range of movement is rather limited.
Nienaber has inherited a team at the summit of the sport. The Boks are Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions and they're the top-ranked team on the planet. How is he to top that? Maybe ask the All Blacks?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.