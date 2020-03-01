Rugby

Jacques Nienaber excited by daunting Boks task

Let's use Man U: It is difficult to take over from Alex Ferguson

When you're at the top, new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber points out not so cheerily, your range of movement is rather limited.



Nienaber has inherited a team at the summit of the sport. The Boks are Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions and they're the top-ranked team on the planet. How is he to top that? Maybe ask the All Blacks?..