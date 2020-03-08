Race for Sascoc presidency hots up
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Barry Hendricks has taken pole position in the race for the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) presidency after the disqualification of his main rival, Aleck Skhosana.
Athletics SA (ASA) president Skhosana was ruled out of contention because a letter of good standing was not submitted by the bodies that nominated him, ASA and KwaZulu-Natal sports confederation...
