Rugby pleads with state to let training resume amid Covid-19 pandemic

Hopes are slim of the game being played again this year, even if there are no crowds

Given the anti-social-distancing component in its DNA, rugby's return to the playing field seems a long way off. The sport, however, amid the suffocating effects of Covid-19, is anything but passive in setting up return-to-play protocols.



The sport made representations to the government on Thursday as it seeks to have players return to training ahead of matches being permitted...