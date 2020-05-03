Last Word
Standards are seriously slipping in lockdown
The cleaner in me is falling a bit behind. So is the baker in me and the showerer in me
03 May 2020 - 00:01
Over the past six weeks standards here have dropped drastically. Everywhere I look on my timeline people are cleaning out cupboards and, in between feeding starters and reinventing the wheel, they're dusting, mopping, sweeping and knitting hammocks.
One friend even cleaned her bathroom during lockdown. Twice. I unfriended her immediately; who needs that kind of peer pressure?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.