Last Word

Standards are seriously slipping in lockdown

The cleaner in me is falling a bit behind. So is the baker in me and the showerer in me

Over the past six weeks standards here have dropped drastically. Everywhere I look on my timeline people are cleaning out cupboards and, in between feeding starters and reinventing the wheel, they're dusting, mopping, sweeping and knitting hammocks.



One friend even cleaned her bathroom during lockdown. Twice. I unfriended her immediately; who needs that kind of peer pressure?..