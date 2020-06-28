Soccer
We are not stopping now, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp tells rivals
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issued a warning to rivals trying to close the gap on the Premier League champions next season, pledging: "We are never going to stop."
Liverpool's immediate target is going beyond 100 points for the season and being remembered as the greatest title winners...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.