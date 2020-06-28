Sport

Soccer

We are not stopping now, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp tells rivals

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issued a warning to rivals trying to close the gap on the Premier League champions next season, pledging: "We are never going to stop."

Liverpool's immediate target is going beyond 100 points for the season and being remembered as the greatest title winners...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The Comrades spirit was there': 44,000 runners line up for virtual race Sport
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Bidvest’s cold and callous half-witted decision Sport
  4. 'The news shattered me': Sale of Wits a big blow for this devoted patron Sport
  5. Newlands departure is 'still on' for WP Sport

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report

Related articles

  1. Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year title drought Soccer
  2. Liverpool fans turn the city red after breaking 30-year Premiership drought Soccer