How Huawei’s video chat app MeeTime works
The Huawei P40 Lite has been described as elegant, powerful, sophisticated and robust, offering more phone for your money. The device was launched in SA in May and costs R6499, available on all networks and most retailers.
This affordable handset is packed with the best of what the P40 Series has to offer – a large 6.4-inch full view display, an impressive quad-camera setup, and a large battery with fast charging.
The P40 Lite is powered by the Kirin 810 processor that has optimised AI performance, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage that can be expanded, and a whopping 4200mAh battery with a 40W plug included. The cameras include a 48MP main camera; 8MP ultra-wide; 2MP macro; and a 2MP bokeh lens.
It will run on Android 10 and Huawei’s own EMUI 10 interface that will run Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which replaces Google Mobile Services. There won’t be any Google related apps or the Play Store, but it will feature Huawei’s own App Gallery.
The new EMUI 10.1 update will roll out this June and is major, which brings new features such as MeeTime video chat, multiscreen collaboration capabilities, Huawei’s voice assistant Celia, cross-device photo galleries and more.
The most exciting update from EMUI 10.1 is MeeTime, a new video-calling app that will let users make full HD calls in up to 1080p resolution between other Huawei devices.
The update comes at a perfect time during lockdown when most of us have turned more to video calling to see loved ones or keep in touch with friends in more personal way.
The video chat app MeeTime uses Huawei’s facial recognition technology to make sure you are displayed in the best clarity even in low light conditions. It also has a super resolution algorithm that compensates for low-image quality, even when there is poor signal. This forms part of Huwei’s GPU Turbo boost functionality when your connection is slow but needs to keep the picture sharp.
You can also share your screen with a friend if you want help over purchasing decisions giving you that real-time affirmation or simply use it to help your parents and grandparents with technical support as if you were right there. There is also a fun doodling feature that you can try during screen sharing mode.
MeeTime also works with other Huawei products and will let you transfer your call to supported devices like a big screen TV and works with Huawei Vision, Sound X, the MatePad Pro or the Matebook laptop, including third-party cameras like the Drift Action Camera.
The cross-device connectivity is useful for sharing videos from a live sport event, when you’re out cycling or when you find yourself at a concert in the future. There is also support for video conferencing with a fisheye camera that makes everyone visible from one boardroom.
Once you get the EMUI 10.1 update, simply go into the Call app and tap on “MeeTime” at the bottom right to activate it. You will firstly need to log in with your Huawei ID and then secondly need a South African mobile number to proceed as it will send you a verification code in order to activate the feature.
Users can set a profile picture and go into privacy settings to see who can view it – either contacts, everyone or you; and have the choice to select the “data saver” mode to save on costs when used over a data connection.
SA is one of the first countries globally to get the MeeTime feature on EMUI 10.1 outside of China, which will be available in more countries later this year.
This article was paid for by Huawei.