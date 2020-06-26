How Huawei’s video chat app MeeTime works

It will run on Android 10 and Huawei’s own EMUI 10 interface that will run Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which replaces Google Mobile Services. There won’t be any Google related apps or the Play Store, but it will feature Huawei’s own App Gallery.

The new EMUI 10.1 update will roll out this June and is major, which brings new features such as MeeTime video chat, multiscreen collaboration capabilities, Huawei’s voice assistant Celia, cross-device photo galleries and more.

The most exciting update from EMUI 10.1 is MeeTime, a new video-calling app that will let users make full HD calls in up to 1080p resolution between other Huawei devices.

The update comes at a perfect time during lockdown when most of us have turned more to video calling to see loved ones or keep in touch with friends in more personal way.

The video chat app MeeTime uses Huawei’s facial recognition technology to make sure you are displayed in the best clarity even in low light conditions. It also has a super resolution algorithm that compensates for low-image quality, even when there is poor signal. This forms part of Huwei’s GPU Turbo boost functionality when your connection is slow but needs to keep the picture sharp.

You can also share your screen with a friend if you want help over purchasing decisions giving you that real-time affirmation or simply use it to help your parents and grandparents with technical support as if you were right there. There is also a fun doodling feature that you can try during screen sharing mode.