Tatjana Schoenmaker faces long road back to Tokyo

Teammate Kaylene Corbett also lost fitness in lockdown

Even the cold winter mornings at the open-air Tuks pool feel inviting for Tatjana Schoenmaker.



After about three months out of the water - her longest absence since she took up swimming - nothing was going to keep her out when her Pretoria base opened up again just over a week ago...