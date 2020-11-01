Sunday Morning Assessment
Sascoc Five have only themselves to blame
01 November 2020 - 00:00
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is paying the price for the stubborn resistance of the five board members running the organisation, with funds being withheld until after the elections.
The overdue ballot is scheduled for the Sandton convention centre on Saturday, though the Sascoc Five, fronted by acting vice-president Aleck Skhosana, are arguing the vote won't be free and fair. One of them, Cecilia Molokwane, this week told eNCA the plebiscite should be delayed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.