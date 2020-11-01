Sunday Morning Assessment

Sascoc Five have only themselves to blame

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is paying the price for the stubborn resistance of the five board members running the organisation, with funds being withheld until after the elections.



The overdue ballot is scheduled for the Sandton convention centre on Saturday, though the Sascoc Five, fronted by acting vice-president Aleck Skhosana, are arguing the vote won't be free and fair. One of them, Cecilia Molokwane, this week told eNCA the plebiscite should be delayed...