General

Golfer Jayden Schaper won’t let nerves stand in his way in hunt for title

Being nervous means it counts.



That's the message Jayden Schaper's father has drummed home to him since he was a junior golfer, and the young star of South African professional golf will draw on that as he chases his maiden Sunshine Tour and European Tour title in today's final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek...