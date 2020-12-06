Rugby
Province let it slip at wet Ellis Park
06 December 2020 - 00:00
For the second consecutive week Western Province relinquished a position of power and surrendered tamely in the Currie Cup.
This time the Lions staged an unlikely comeback at Ellis Park and fashioned a 22-19 win when not much was going for them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.