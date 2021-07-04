Soccer
David Notoane explains Ngcobo's inclusion in SA Olympic squad
04 July 2021 - 00:00
SA Under-23 coach David Notoane included Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the 20-man Olympic squad he announced yesterday.
Earlier in the week Notoane had said Ngcobo as well as all the other Chiefs players - Reeve Frosler and Happy Mashiane - he had earmarked to select will not be available as their club faces Egyptian giants Al Ahly on July 17 in the Caf Champions League final...
