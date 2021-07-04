Sport

General

Lewis Hamilton to stick with Mercedes for two more years

04 July 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be staying in Formula One for the next two years at least after he and Mercedes announced a contract extension yesterday.

The new deal covers 2022 and 2023...

