Sport

Rugby

Springboks keep Los Pumas quiet

Artistic impression means little to the Boks, hellbent on making winning a habit

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
22 August 2021 - 00:00

There were times in this Rugby Championship clash here yesterday that the Springbok pack went about their business as if it were their last.

Who knows what the rugby gods have on their agenda in the coming weeks but the Boks’ heavies played like men possessed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sponsors lay the golden eggs for PSL clubs Sport
  2. End of the road for Bloemfontein Celtic Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  4. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  5. Fired up: Erik van Rooyen's dream keeps him going Sport

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top