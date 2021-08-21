SA's Thato Mosehle makes the Top 3 of the Miss Supranational pageant

Namibia's Chanique Rabe bested 57 beauties from around the globe for the title of Miss Supranational 2021 on Saturday.

She was crowned by outgoing queen Anntonia Porsild of Thailand during the event's glam finale in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

Karla Guilfú Acevedo of Puerto Rico and SA's own Thato Mosehle were named first and second runners-up respectively.

Mosehle, a 26-year-old medical doctor from the North West, did Mzansi proud not only in the finale, but in preliminary portions of the competition as well. She made it to the semi-finals of the Supra Chats challenge and was a strong contender in Supra Fan Vote.