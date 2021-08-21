SA's Thato Mosehle makes the Top 3 of the Miss Supranational pageant

Lifestyle

Thato Mosehle, who was the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, is the first woman to compete at Miss Supranational under the official Miss SA banner.
Namibia's Chanique Rabe bested 57 beauties from around the globe for the title of Miss Supranational 2021 on Saturday.

She was crowned by outgoing queen Anntonia Porsild of Thailand during the event's glam finale in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

Karla Guilfú Acevedo of Puerto Rico and SA's own Thato Mosehle were named first and second runners-up respectively.

Mosehle, a 26-year-old medical doctor from the North West, did Mzansi proud not only in the finale, but in preliminary portions of the competition as well. She made it to the semi-finals of the Supra Chats challenge and was a strong contender in Supra Fan Vote. 

Mosehle was the first runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant. As such, she was the first woman to compete in Miss Supranational under the official Miss SA banner. 

Ahead of the competition, Mosehle said that while she hoped to win, she felt that she'd already “developed and grown immensely” courtesy of the training she'd received from the Miss SA Organisation in the build-up to the event.

“I have had the opportunity of receiving life coaching, vocal preparation and current affairs training which will forever stay with me, even beyond the final night.”

Additional reporting by Declan Gibbon.

