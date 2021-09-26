Rugby
Sympathy for the Springboks after defeat to New Zealand
26 September 2021 - 00:04
The Springboks took some positive strides but it still left them coming up short 19-17 against their great adversaries in their Rugby Championship clash in Townsville yesterday.
The Springbok scrum, lineout, often thanks to Lood de Jager's ability to challenge, work ethic on defence and energetic gainline busts from substitute Marco van Staden helped take them to the cusp of victory before they conceded a late penalty. Former Springbok captain Naas Botha believes the Springboks should have got more out of the Test...
