Fears over approaching 'Covid polls'
Ramaphosa criticised for recklessness in chaotic Soweto rally
26 September 2021 - 00:03
The five weeks of campaigning before the November 1 local elections could spawn superspreader events that lead to a fourth wave of Covid-19, say experts.
This follows chaotic scenes in Soweto last weekend when President Cyril Ramaphosa was mobbed by hundreds of people who disregarded social distancing...
