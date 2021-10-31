Unplugged with BBK
Fergie close to ruling United from the grave
But there is cause for celebration on the African continent
31 October 2021 - 00:03
The best bit of football news for those of Catalan persuasion is the parting of ways of their beloved but beleaguered Barcelona and Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties this week after a briefer than a G-string stint as Barca boss.
Of course Barca’s problems are bigger than Koeman. The next man in the dugout, believed to be club hero Xavi, will have to show superhero powers to dig the Blaugrana out of their unprecedented doldrums...
