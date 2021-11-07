Unplugged with BBK
When the proof is not in the pudding, don’t even taste it
07 November 2021 - 00:03
When a person makes allegations, the onus rests on them to produce proof to back up their claims.
In a country fresh from an election that saw the majority of the governing party being gobbled up like Pac-Man on steroids, claims of voter rigging are a dime a dozen...
