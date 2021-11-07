Sport

Unplugged with BBK

When the proof is not in the pudding, don’t even taste it

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
07 November 2021 - 00:03

When a person makes allegations, the onus rests on them to produce proof to back up their claims.

In a country fresh from an election that saw the majority of the governing party being gobbled up like Pac-Man on steroids, claims of voter rigging are a dime a dozen...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Fergie close to ruling United from the grave Sport
  2. ‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | No need to compare soccer legends, they all make the ... Sport
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns wins 22nd title in the PSL era Sport
  5. Boks in pursuit of performance Sport

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021