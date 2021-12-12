Soccer
Top three all on the spot with victories in EPL
City, Liverpool and Chelsea all score penalties to stay in touch
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Chelsea got their Premier League title challenge back on track with a dramatic 3-2 home win over Leeds United yesterday, settled by an injury-time penalty converted by Jorginho who had earlier scored another spot kick.
The win left Chelsea in third place with 36 points, two off leaders Manchester City, who edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0, and one behind Liverpool after they beat Aston Villa 1-0...
