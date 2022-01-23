Aboubakar lighting up Afcon
23 January 2022 - 00:00
A conversation in a candle-lit hotel room helped to lay the foundation for how Vincent Aboubakar commits himself on the field for his country. The candlelight was not the setting for him and his lover to embrace and whisper sweet nothings to each other.
Far from it. Rather the setting was what Hugo Broos walked into when Aboubakar opened the door to let him in...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.