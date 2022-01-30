Soccer

Toko Ekambi double puts Cameroon into Cup of Nations semi-finals

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to become the first side to book a place in the last four.



The goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as Cameroon finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium...