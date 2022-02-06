Sport

General

It’s make or break year for Wayde van Niekerk

The record breaker is getting closer to peak condition and wants to cut more run times

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 February 2022 - 00:00

Wayde van Niekerk is relishing his role as a new father, but he’s as confident as ever that he can still return to his world-beating ways.

The 400m world record-holder is getting an extra boost from his bundle of joy, Elijah Luka, as he engineers what would be one of the most incredible comebacks in sports history...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Egyptian victories could put Pitso in a red hot spot Sport
  2. Sundowns shell out R12.5m for ‘Bolivian dynamite’ Erwin Saavedra Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Uppity PSL bosses as vile as media-hating PR types Sport
  4. Team selections will be critical in series decider Sport
  5. The days of ‘Keegan who?’ are over Sport

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...