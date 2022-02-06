General

It’s make or break year for Wayde van Niekerk

The record breaker is getting closer to peak condition and wants to cut more run times

Wayde van Niekerk is relishing his role as a new father, but he’s as confident as ever that he can still return to his world-beating ways.



The 400m world record-holder is getting an extra boost from his bundle of joy, Elijah Luka, as he engineers what would be one of the most incredible comebacks in sports history...