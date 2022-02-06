General
It’s make or break year for Wayde van Niekerk
The record breaker is getting closer to peak condition and wants to cut more run times
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Wayde van Niekerk is relishing his role as a new father, but he’s as confident as ever that he can still return to his world-beating ways.
The 400m world record-holder is getting an extra boost from his bundle of joy, Elijah Luka, as he engineers what would be one of the most incredible comebacks in sports history...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.