General
Hurdlers keeping their vaartjies together
Youth champs are finding ways to get back on track after graduating to senior level
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Hurdlers Zeney van der Walt and Gezelle Magerman, stars at age-group level, are bidding to make their marks in the senior ranks at last.
Van der Walt, 21, won the 400m hurdles titles at the world under-20 championship in 2018 and the world under-18 championships the year before that, while Magerman, 24, claimed gold in the same event at the Youth Olympic Games in 2014...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.