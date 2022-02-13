General

Hurdlers keeping their vaartjies together

Youth champs are finding ways to get back on track after graduating to senior level

Hurdlers Zeney van der Walt and Gezelle Magerman, stars at age-group level, are bidding to make their marks in the senior ranks at last.



Van der Walt, 21, won the 400m hurdles titles at the world under-20 championship in 2018 and the world under-18 championships the year before that, while Magerman, 24, claimed gold in the same event at the Youth Olympic Games in 2014...