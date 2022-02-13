Soccer

Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League

Talk of the creation of an African Super League is refusing to die down and the push ahead was given more wind even in the midst of the continent’s premier competition.



Further proof that the project is a priority on Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe's to-do list was evident when a discussion between heads of the African football federation was held on the eve of the Afcon final...