Sharks drown Bulls after Morné Steyn sees red
13 February 2022 - 00:00
When Morné Steyn walked off the field for an early shower after 10 minutes, he dealt the Bulls a huge blow and took with him any realistic chance they had of beating the Sharks.
This United Rugby Championship (URC) match was locked at 0-0 when Steyn was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Lukhanyo Am...
