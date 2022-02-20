Sport

Soccer

Newcastle revival continues with draw at West Ham

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

West Ham United’s top-four hopes suffered a further blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by a resurgent Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday.

Craig Dawson, who snatched a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week, put West Ham in front in the 32nd minute, heading home a free kick from Aaron Cresswell...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport
  2. Siya Kolisi on life, wife, alcohol, mental health and all things rugby Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Zouma, the Kurt that lost all the cream Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | The Boks will beat the All Blacks, no doubt about it Sport
  5. Some of Bafana's technical team knew of match-fixing Sport

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season