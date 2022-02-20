Soccer
Newcastle revival continues with draw at West Ham
20 February 2022 - 00:00
West Ham United’s top-four hopes suffered a further blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by a resurgent Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday.
Craig Dawson, who snatched a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week, put West Ham in front in the 32nd minute, heading home a free kick from Aaron Cresswell...
